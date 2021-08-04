Capitol’s Order: Regulate sale of medical oxygen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To prevent shortage, the Cebu Provincial Government has imposed regulations on the sale and distribution of medical oxygen, which have become a hot commodity as more patients get infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 36 on August 3 that regulates the sale of medical oxygen within the province.

“Due to the said rise of COVID-19 cases, people have been flocking to Medical Oxygen suppliers to buy oxygen, causing the rise of the demand for the said commodity. If the sale and purchase of the Medical Oxygen will not be regulated, the panic buying of Medical Oxygen might cause a shortage of the same,” portions of the EO stated.

Garcia’s new order took effect on Wednesday, August 4.

As a result, manufacturers and dealers of medical oxygen were ordered to sell 50-kilogram tanks to hospitals only.

Private entities and individuals, on the other hand, will now have to present a doctor’s prescription when purchasing medical oxygen in accredited pharmacies.

Sellers are also told that each private individual buying oxygen tanks can only avail a maximum of five tanks, each weighing up to 20 pounds.

“Trucks hauling or transporting Medical Oxygen shall be exempted from the truck ban being imposed in the Province of Cebu,” the EO added.

Based on the Updated Suggest Retail Price (SRP) list by the Department of Health (DOH), oxygen tanks weighing five pounds cost around P2,465 to P2,432.50.

For tanks weighing 15 pounds, prices ranged between P4,030 to P5,500.

Earlier this week, customers crowded to stores selling medical equipment and devices along B. Rodriguez Street, Cebu City to buy oxygen tanks of various sizes.

Most of the buyers, according to store clerks, were relatives of confirmed COVID-19 patients who needed oxygen tanks to aid their breathing difficulties.

DOH in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has assured the public that while they noted an increase in demand, there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the region.

However, they cautioned people buying oxygen tanks for home use to seek assistance and supervision from medical experts.

RELATED STORIES

Amid rise in demand, Cebu’s supply of medical oxygen remains stable

Oxygen tanks selling fast in Cebu City as COVID patients continue to line up in hospitals

/ dcb