Mandaue condominium occupants appeal loss of water supply

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Occupants of a privately-owned low rise condominium in Brgy. Tipolo sought the assistance of the Mandaue City government after they lost their water supply last October 28.

In a letter which they sent to Mayor Glenn Bercede, the affected families said that the management of Urban Deca Homes cut their water supply to force them to settle their unpaid condominium dues.

However, Bercede said that he could not intervene in the dispute because of an ongoing court case between the management and the condominium occupants.

Still, Bercede expressed hope that the dispute will be resolved the soonest possible time.

“Water is life, basic need. Ang mga homeowners lagi nangreklamo ngano putlon man ang tubig nga on time man mi pagbayad? Tingali og dili kabayad sa monthly dues hala kuhaa ang security. Ayaw limpyohi ang karsada kay anha man ihapak [ang monthly dues]. Ang tubig wala nay labot,” he said.

Condominium dues

Geraldine Alcantara, admin assistant at the Condominium Corporation Office of Urban Deca Homes, said that occupants in at least a hundred of their units have unpaid condominium dues.

There are those with dues amounting to at least P100, 000 that had accumulated in the last three years. There are also those with dues that date back in 2012.

Alcantara said they collect P1, 000 per month from their occupants, which they also use to pay the salary of the condominium’s security personnel and their street cleaners.

“Ang instruction sa amoa, katong dagku og balance sa condo dues, i-cut ang water connection nila para mo-pay sila diri because obligation man na nila. Naa man na sa ilang contract nga naa silay baryanan nga condo dues diri,” Alcantara said.

Condominium occupants told Bercede in their letter that their water supply should not be cut off because they had been diligently paying their monthly water bills to their supplier, BP Waterworks Inc.

They alleged that it was Venice Ruales, Urban Deca Home’s Property Management Officer, who ordered their water connections cut.

Urban Deca Homes operates 1, 000 condominium units.

Water system

Alcantara clarified that the disconnection of their water system was based on a resolution that was approved by members of the condo board.

“Unsaon man nila pag pay sa ilang condo dues kung dili mi mo-cut sa ilang amenities? Pero dili mi maka-cut og water og wala mi ni-consult og legal, with board resolution man ni,” she added.

To date, Alcantara said that at least 90 of the occupants who lost their water supply have already agreed to settle their condominium dues with the management. Their water supply was reconnected after they made a partial payment of their total dues, with a commitment to pay the balance before the year ends.

Alcantara said that their water supply will again be disconnected if they fail to make another payment at the end of the month.

