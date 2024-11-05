Heirs face charges after padlocking Lapu-Lapu school gates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Seven individuals who padlocked the gates of Abuno Elementary and High School in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, will face charges of illegal detention and grave coercion.

This was revealed by Lawyer James Sayson, the City Legal Officer of Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Sayson, the actions of these individuals were unjust, especially since a female guard was trapped inside the school premises.

Sayson stated that the heirs of the lot’s original owner, Marciano Alegres, padlocked the school on Friday, November 1, 2024.

In September, Pajac Barangay Captain Bonifacio Ompad reported that the heirs had informed them of their intention to padlock the school, asserting that their grandfather owned the property, thereby making the school an illegal occupant on their land.

However, this plan was only carried out last Friday.

Sayson and Lawyer Maricar Nuñez, the legal officer of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Lapu-Lapu City, indicated that they possess documents showing the property was donated to the city, as well as other legal documents, including a resolution from the city council.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan previously advised the claimants to bring the matter to court and follow the proper legal process.

“The school has been used as a public elementary and high school for sixty years,” Chan said.

Futch Anthony Inso

November 5, 2024

Sayson further noted that the city cannot simply compensate the claimants, even if they provide documents supporting their claims, in order to avoid accountability issues with the Commission on Audit.

Currently, the principal of Abuno Elementary School, Airene Godinez, reported that classes have resumed normally after the padlocks were removed on Sunday, November 3, 2024. /clorenciana

