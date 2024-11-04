A new era of hospitality in Cebu: BE Group of Companies partners with Marriott International

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine Cebu’s hospitality landscape, BE Group of Companies has partnered with Marriott International to bring the esteemed AC Hotels by Marriott brand to the region.

This project, centered around the BE Uptown Park, promises to be a mixed-use marvel that combines luxury living and sophisticated hospitality.

BE Uptown Park: Cebu’s Premier Lifestyle Hub

Slated for its grand unveiling in 2025, BE Uptown Park is set to become a vibrant lifestyle destination located on Juana Osmena Street, Cebu City. Spanning an impressive 3,000 square meters, this development will feature a 25-story residential tower alongside a chic 16-story hotel, which will be home to 200 luxurious rooms under the AC Hotels brand. This initiative not only marks a significant milestone for the BE Group but also elevates Cebu’s status as a key player in the hospitality sector.

Nova Noval, COO of Benedict Ventures Inc., said, “We are happy and proud to finally announce our partnership with Marriott International and introduce a brand that has not been introduced to the Visayan market yet, which is AC Hotels. BE Uptown Park will be officially launched in a few weeks. It’s a mixed-use complex that includes a 25-story residential building and a 16-story hotel—the new home of AC.”

Bringing AC Hotels to Cebu

The collaboration with Marriott International marks the BE Group’s first venture with an international hotel brand, a testament to their vision of pushing beyond the exceptional. “This is part of our passion and our push to go beyond the exceptional. We partnered with no less than the Marriott Group, bringing a very classy and high-end brand that is AC Hotels,” Noval noted.

Peter Gassner, Marriott International’s Regional VP for Development, echoed this sentiment. He emphasized Cebu’s strategic importance, highlighting the city’s absence of Marriott offerings since the Cebu Marriott Hotel closed a few years ago. “Cebu City is a very important market for us to come back to. Our customers keep telling us to come back to Cebu because so many are thriving here, and we don’t have any offering,” Gassner remarked. “We are very confident that the business level will be good.”

A Promising Venture

The project is backed by thorough research and feasibility studies conducted by Marriott’s expert team. “We always keep a very close eye on the market. We are very confident that the hotel will be doing very well,” Gassner stated, underscoring the project’s meticulous planning and alignment with market demands. He added, “The facilities will reflect it, and we are very excited that the lifestyle brand AC by Marriott is a perfect fit for what we want to achieve at BE Uptown Park.”

Grand Benedicto, Enrison Land Inc. President and CEO expressed, “Finally, after one year of talking with them (Marriott International), we got into an agreement, an agreement that we are very happy about. An agreement that puts me on the other side of the fence, being able to be on the owner side, on the hotel side, and to give the same services that I have been getting from Marriott.”

Future Outlook

With BE Uptown Park, Cebu is poised to welcome a new era of hospitality excellence, blending the allure of AC Hotels with the visionary development prowess of BE Group of Companies. This collaboration strengthens Cebu’s position as a prime destination for business travelers and locals alike and underscores the region’s growing appeal on the international stage.

Stay tuned for the grand launch of BE Uptown Park, where innovation meets elegance, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Cebu.