Why did herrings (toloy) swarm the seashores of Moalboal? BFAR-7 explains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fish flocking to the seashore can be interpreted in various ways, such as an indication of an impending calamity.

However, an expert stated that such interpretations are speculative without scientific evidence of a coming phenomenon, like an earthquake.

On Sunday, November 3, residents in southwestern Cebu were seen gathering along the seashores of Panagsama Beach, Barangay Basdiot, in Moalboal, after schools of herrings, locally known as “toloy,” amassed at the shoreline—a spectacle that quickly went viral on social media.

Michael Gempero, a local resident, shared that this was the second time they had observed hundreds of toloy near the shores of Moalboal.

A similar incident reportedly occurred a few days earlier in the same location.

According to Johann Tejada, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Visayas (BFAR-7), the gathering of herrings is not a cause for alarm nor an indication of an unusual phenomenon.

In a media interview on Monday, November 4, Tejada explained that several factors could account for this occurrence, including the predator-prey relationship. This typically happens when fish move in schools, and predators chase after them, causing them to break into smaller groups and sometimes move to shallower areas.

“There is a tendency for fish to avoid areas where they have spotted predators, leading them to gather in shallow waters,” Tejada explained.

“Mahadlok man gyud na sila moadto sa ilawm, unless they go in schools,” he added, implying that fish are cautious about venturing into deeper waters unless they are in groups.

Another possible factor is temperature change. Tejada noted that a sudden temperature shift beneath the sea could drive fish to the shore, although this would require further investigation to confirm if temperature played a role.

Climate change might also be a factor, but again, without an analysis of the sea’s physical and chemical composition, it cannot be confirmed.

Tejada described the gathering of herrings as a ‘natural occurrence.’

“[Ang] mga ecological events man gud, usually mga dinagko man gyud na siya [like] ocean currents nga mag change. Unya [sa] Tañon Strait, gamay raman kaayo na siya,” he said.

Closed fishing season

The event on Sunday may also be linked to the closed fishing season, Tejada suggested. Under the Department of Agriculture’s Fisheries Administrative Order No. 167-3, a closed fishing season is enforced in the Visayan Sea from November 15 to February 15 each year.

The Visayan Sea is a productive fishing area shared by Regions 5, 6, and 7, according to Tejada.

“Ang effect sa closed season, naa tay mga spill over. So, ang atong gi-expect nga basin didto lang ang modaghan mo depend gyud sa population sa atoang sardines, herrings, and mackerel,” he added.

During this season, the catching of sardines, herrings, and mackerels is prohibited.

Key fishing grounds covered by the Fisheries Management Area (FMA) 11 include provinces such as Masbate, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Cebu, and Negros Oriental. These fishing areas encompass the Asid Gulf, Visayan Sea, Guimaras Strait, Bais Bay, and Tañon Strait.

The Tañon Strait, as defined by Oceana (a non-government organization), is a narrow waterway between the islands of Negros and Cebu and is considered the Philippines’ largest marine protected area. Moalboal is one of the 42 cities and municipalities bordering the Tañon Strait, a protected area under the jurisdiction of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Is this something to be happy about?

Tejada said that the incident on Sunday indicates an increase in fish population, which is beneficial for the residents in coastal and nearby communities.

“At least ang atong community is aware nga ang atong population sa isda diha sa Tañon Strait [kay] nanaghan na. They should be happy about it,” he said.

Tejada emphasized that the Tañon Strait’s healthy ecosystem allows residents to safely consume the herrings caught there, as no red tide has been reported in the area. He added that as the community becomes more aware of the richness of their seas, they might better understand the importance of conservation.

Tejada also hopes that the community recognizes the positive effects of the closed fishing season.

“Karon ma feel na nato ang effect sa closed season, at least karon nag benefit na ta sa effect.”

He concluded by encouraging even small conservation efforts to protect the ecosystem, as these initiatives can yield substantial benefits for future generations.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP