Optum Health Education Global, making a difference in the growing need for skilled nurses in the Philippines

In recent years, the Philippines has faced a significant challenge—the increasing number of skilled nurses seeking better opportunities abroad. At the heart of this migration is the search for improved pay and benefits, but a closer look reveals an underappreciated driver that needs more attention.

With over 25,000 team members, including skilled Filipino nurses, Optum Philippines is committed to fostering a culture of caring, connecting, and growing together.

Ivic Mueco, Managing Director of Optum Philippines, a company-commissioned IPSOS study found that career progression significantly influences nurses’ choices to seek opportunities abroad. Addressing this issue is vital for retaining talent within the Philippines and improving the local healthcare landscape.

Understanding the Nursing Landscape in the Philippines

The Philippines has long been providing skilled nursing professionals for hospitals and healthcare institutions worldwide. Despite this, the country is experiencing a shortage of nurses due to the high demand for Filipino talent overseas.

Nurses often seek opportunities abroad for better compensation, work-life balance, and career growth prospects. While financial incentives are a primary factor, Mueco highlights that creating clear and attractive career paths can significantly impact the decision of nurses to stay within the country.

Optum Health Education Global’s Role in Addressing the Issue and Building a Community of Care

The Optum Health Education Global platform is a testament to this commitment, offering healthcare professionals access to a diverse range of online modules that can be credited towards their required continuing professional development units.

“Optum recognizes the valuable contribution of Filipino talent within the company as well as the global and local healthcare industry. With this, we have placed our efforts in empowering our people and understanding issues surrounding the nursing profession, one of the talent groups that make up Optum’s workforce in the country,” said Mueco.

By offering free, self-paced online courses, the platform enables nurses to expand their knowlege, improve their practice, and open up new avenues for career advancement. For nurses in the frontlines, these learning modules and courses online allow more flexible and cost-efficient arrangements for completing their Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Inter-Professional Continuing Education (IPCE) requirements and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) credits.

Benefits of Continuous Learning for Healthcare Professionals

Continuous learning is pivotal in shaping the future of healthcare. Optum Health Education Global provides valuable resources that contribute positively to both healthcare professionals’ careers and patient outcomes. By staying ahead of industry changes and evolving patient needs, healthcare practitioners can enhance patient safety, foster collaboration across multidisciplinary teams, and expand preventive care.

“We have expanded Optum Health Education —the US-centered platform, further to make this resource available to a bigger population outside of our organization, as a way of giving back to the country and Filipino nurses, through Optum Health Education Global.” said Mueco.

Optum Health Education: The Way Forward for Filipino Nurses and Healthcare Advancement

The nursing shortage in the Philippines is a multifaceted challenge that requires innovative solutions. Addressing the underappreciated driver of career progression pushes Optum Health Education Global to make strides in retaining talent within the country.

Through continuous learning and skill development, Filipino nurses can achieve personal and professional growth while significantly contributing to the local healthcare landscape.

For healthcare professionals looking to advance their careers and enhance patient outcomes, Optum Health Education Global offers a pathway to success. Join the platform today and become part of a community dedicated to improving health and quality of life for all. Together, we can build a brighter future for healthcare in the Philippines and beyond.

