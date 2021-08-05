VSMMC: We have enough oxygen supply

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) has assured the public that they have enough oxygen supply to provide for their patients.

In an advisory, Dr. Gerardo Aquino Jr., Medical Center Chief II of the VSMMC, said they are not experiencing any shortage of medical grade oxygen, stressing that their own oxygen generation plant alone could provide around 700 tanks daily.

Apart from that, Aquino said they also have supplies coming from their supplier.

“All of that supply is intended for the patients we are attending to. We have oxygen slots in the patient areas. We have also a backup supply from our supplier anytime if needed,” read part of the VSMMC Facebook post.

During the pre-pandemic, Aquino said VSMMC could only consume 350 to 400 oxygen tanks per day and that its supplier could provide them with additional oxygen if needed.

He added that they could give their spare supply to smaller hospitals particularly those retained by the Department of Health (DOH).

Recently, oxygen tanks in Cebu City were selling fast as COVID patients continue to line up in hospitals.

Others also reportedly bought oxygen tanks for use at home for their relatives having difficulty breathing.

DOH earlier assured the public that there is no shortage of medical oxygen here amid an increase in demand from patients suspected and confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19.

