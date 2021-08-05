CCSC mega isolation center to be ready by August 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) mega isolation center is expected to be ready by August 8, 2021, and accommodate patients.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr., who was tasked to oversee the transformation of the CCSC to an isolation center, said in a phone interview that there would be a few amenities left to be installed in the facility before the opening by next week.

“Naa nalay gamay nga mga finishing touches nga kailangan pang ipangbutang like electric fan, i-ayo ang mga cubicles,” said Rama.

(We have a few finishing touches that needed to be put in place like electric fans and the cubicles should be arranged properly.)

The staffing for the CCSC isolation center is also being ironed out because the facility houses 200 beds and there must always be a shift of staff, who must be available 24/7.

Rama said the CCSC personnel, who are already employed to manage CCSC, are being trained by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to assist medical staff in operating the facility.

Still, the main operators of the isolation facility would be medical personnel and professionals from the City Health Department (CHD) and Rama assured that this was already being worked on.

The councilor said he is not sure if patients could immediately be accommodated by August 8, but he said the transformation would be complete by then.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama has been visiting isolation centers in the past days including the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) on Thursday to see the developments on the exapansion of the facility.

“We cannot let the Delta Variant overtake. Everything has to be done with precision and calibrated risks,” said the acting mayor.

The CCQC is set to be expanded from its current 150 bed capacity to 200, while the CCSC isolation center is set to provide at least 250 additional beds for COVID-19 patients.

/dbs