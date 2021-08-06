ICYMI: Promate just launched their e-commerce website

Have you been the type to skim through multiple shops online just to find the best suited tech product for you? Well, the leading electronic brand in the Philippines has given a solution to a dilemma many of us face. Introducing their newest website, www.promate.ph!

“With our goal to break down the barriers between technology and consumers’ day-to-day lives, we are pleased to introduce our new e-commerce website in the Philippines. This is a new platform that aims to provide quality products and service to our shoppers,” said Lea Co, Promate Lifestyle Inc. General Manager.

Let’s break down the things on Promate’s new website that you can actually enjoy!

Great interface

The landing page is easy on the eyes with its minimalistic red and white palette. You can navigate their site very conveniently unlike the usual cluttered online websites that we encounter.

To get first dibs on what’s new with Promate and promotions, follow Promate Philippines on Facebook and @promatephil on Instagram. For more information on product availability, you may check Promate’s official online store at www.promate.ph!

Efficient product catalogue

Promate’s catalogue is efficiently arranged. No need to worry about disorganized and hard-to-find items here! From audio and power needs to cables, peripherals, car, photography, and travel accessories—all is laid down properly.

Multiple payment methods

Paying is easy-peasy with its wide array of options. You can pay using your debit or credit card as well as GCash via PayMongo! They also carry Cash on Delivery, but it doesn’t stop there. You can apply for installment payment via TendoPay.

Free delivery and exclusive discounts

If you reside in Metro Manila, Promate will vouch for your delivery fees! And, you wouldn’t have to wait too long because of their fast delivery service. On top of this, exclusive discounts and promos will be up for grabs every now and then. Who doesn’t love a big sale?

After sales service

If you’re looking for the cherry on top, all you need to know about Promate’s after sales service is available on the website. You can easily check the details of their 2-year International warranty and return policies.

To get first dibs on what’s new with Promate and promotions, follow Promate Philippines on Facebook and @promatephil on Instagram. For more information on product availability, you may check Promate’s official online store at www.promate.ph!

ADVERTORIAL