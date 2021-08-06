Roxas Vanguards march into VisMin Super Cup finals vs Basilan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards eliminated the JPS Zamboanga City, 83-72, in their do-or-die Game 3 of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup semifinals showdown on Friday evening at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Vanguards barreled their way into the much-awaited Mindanao leg finals where they will meet the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders.

The Mindanao leg finals will be a best-of-three series that will start on Sunday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

The Vanguards didn’t give Zamboanga City a breather after ballooning their seven-point lead to 14 going into the final period, 66-52.

“Sinasabi ko lagi sa players ko na ang Zamboanga mas beterano sa atin yan, tayo hindi rin naman tayo ganon kabata at may beterano rin tayo na dapat mag step-up. Buti hindi naman nagpabaya ang mga beterano namin,” said Vanguards head coach Eddie Laure.

Jordan Sta. Ana led the Vanguards with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Leo Najorda finished with 16 points, all coming from the second half while Lester Reyes added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Mindanao leg MVP candidate James Castro stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Gabby Espinas paced JPS with 16 points and seven rebounds while Jaypee Belencion contributed 14 points and five rebounds.

Mac Cardona, who was playing with a hamstring injury, went scoreless in nine minutes of action.

The Scores:

Roxas 83 – Sta. Ana 17, Najorda 16, Reyes 13, Castro 12, Bondoc 9, Casino 5, Jaime 4, Pasia 4, Camacho 3, Velasco 0, Initic 0, Rifaril 0, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Deles 0.

Zamboanga City 72 – Espinas 16, Belencion 14, Yu 13, Lingganay 12, Gaco 9, Jeruta 8, Neypes 0, Cardona 0, Ferrer 0, Jumao-as 0.

Quarterscores: 25-19, 43-36, 66-52, 83-72. /rcg

