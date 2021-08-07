PDP-Laban willing to accept Bongbong Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Friday said it is willing to have former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as a new party member.

PDP-Laban acting Secretary General Melvin Matibag, in a Zoom meeting said that if Marcos is willing to be included in the party and embrace its principles, they would accept him.

The party executive justified that politics is about expanding its bases, citing that PDP-Laban has over 100,000 members driven by local leaders.

In the meantime, after PDP-Laban endorsed the tandem of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and President Rodrigo Duterte for the 2022 presidential elections, Matibag said that they are focusing on how to promote their candidates.

When asked for a reaction for a possibility that Go and Marcos would be opponents for the presidency, Matibag said that they do not compare their bets with its potential contenders as they will lose focus.

Matibag, however, noted that Marcos would be a strong candidate.

Further, Matibag shared that they will prepare for the elections and will ride the “overwhelming popularity and support of the majority” for Go and Duterte.

RELATED STORIES:

PDP-Laban ‘endorses’ Bong Go-Rodrigo Duterte tandem for 2022 elections

Robredo backing out of 2022 polls? That’s extremely premature, says OVP

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy