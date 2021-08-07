PSC thanks athletes, supporters for most productive Olympics ever

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Philippines closes its historic Tokyo Olympics campaign with four medals, the most in recent memory, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) released a statement of gratitude.

All-in-all, the Philippines bagged its first gold medal in the Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, two silver medals from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and a bronze medal from another boxer Eumir Marcial.

Also, the country has sent the most participants in its history, with 19 athletes vying in 11 sports disciplines.

In its statement, PSC said, “It takes a nation to realize a dream”.

The country’s sports agency recently announced that it has spent more than P2 billion for the national athletes’ training, nutrition, and gear since 2016.

The PSC also noted its positive response when asked about the country’s medal chances in Tokyo a few months back.

“When asked before about our medal prospects in the Olympics, we in the PSC unashamedly replied positively. We believed in the capacity and talent of this delegation to produce. More than that, we knew of the kind and amount of support that was poured into the preparation of our athletes for what is dubbed the greatest sports stage in the world.”

“After 97 years of waiting, we finally achieved what has been otherwise an elusive dream for decades, our first Olympic gold. Add to this the joy of witnessing the most prolific delegation in terms of medal haul, exceeding past productions in past Olympic editions.”

“The joy is overflowing, the triumphs fortifying the patriotic spirit of the Filipino people. There is no better time to say our thank-yous.”

The statement also thanked the Executive Office, the Senate, the Congress, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), and other government agencies that helped PSC form the Philippine team to this year’s Olympics.

“We thank our partners in the Executive Office, the Senate, the Congress, PAGCOR, and other government agencies, who like us believed that sports have a place in nation-building and our athletes are worth supporting,” said the statement.

“We also have to thank our partners in the private sector. Thank you for being generous to our athletes and for adding where the government’s limitations can no longer go.”

Also, the PSC revealed that they were forced to cut the allowances to half for the national team athletes due to the pandemic, but they promised to give back the remaining half once the remittances improve from the PCSO and PAGCOR.

The statement also noted the coaches and trainers who trained and developed the 19 Filipino Olympians and thanked the 19 Filipino Olympians for bringing glory to the country.

“Of course, at the center of this glorious moment are our athletes. You all deserve our gratitude, admiration, and respect. We thank those who worked to qualify, those who fought with golden determination as much as those who in the end brought us pride and honor with their victories.”

“We know the sacrifices and hardship you all had to endure in training and preparation. We know the price you had to pay to be on that road towards your dream, our dream. We are sure that your achievements have caught the attention, fired up the imagination and inspired many of our youth to pursue sports. On behalf of a grateful nation, which has so proudly carried you on its shoulder to rejoice in your victory, maraming salamat!”

Today, Filipina golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, the last remaining Filipino Olympians vying, capped off their campaign.

Saso finished ninth while Pagdanganan came in at 43rd in women’s golf. /rcg

