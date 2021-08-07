COVID-19 cases among minors are rising — Cebu City EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center notes an increase of COVID-19 cases among minor age groups.

In the most recent data released to the media, the EOC showed that for new cases recorded on August 6, 2021, at least 47 of these are below 20 years old.

The city recorded 329 new cases of the COVID-19 on Friday, based on the data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), raising its active cases to 3,344.

Among the 47 individuals from the below 20-year-old age group, at least 19 are newborns to 10 years old while 28 are 11 to 20 years old.

This draws concern for the EOC because vaccination is not yet available for children below 18 years old due to age restrictions and in the past surges, cases in these age groups were minimal.

Although there is no data as to how these minors acquired the illness, whether through household or outside transmission, the EOC said it is still a concerning development amid the surge of cases.

Aside from the increasing cases in minors, the most rapid increase came from the young adult age group of 21 to 30 years old at 114 cases.

This is also the age group that is constantly apprehended by the police in the past five days, or since the start of the MECQ.

“Age range for today’s cases, daghan kaayo mga bata 0-10 years old (19), ang pinaka daghan mao ang 21-30 years old (114). These are also the age bracket nga madakpan sa atong Oplan Bulabog, nga gi process nato sa holding area sa Ramos gym and Labangon gym,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

For adult violators, they are being detained at the Labangon and Ramos barangay gyms for seminar, penalty, or community service.

Garganera said the rise of cases in the younger age groups is a reminder to parents to be more vigilant of their children’s whereabouts and if possible keep them at home, especially since children below 18 years old are not allowed to go out under the MECQ.

“Mahulog nga spreader ning mga bata kay dili baya compliant ni sila sa health protocol. Labi na nga dili ni sila paduolon sa mga tiguwang ug masakiton nga myembro sa balay. Ang sa MECQ gidili pag gawas sa edad nga 18 below and 65 above.,” said Garganera.

In previous statements, Acting Mayor Michael Rama has repeatedly encouraged parents or heads of households to be responsible for the protection of their families through “parental supervised household lockdowns.” /rcg

