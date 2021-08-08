DepEd to hold first-ever online Nat’l Schools Press Conference 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to gather the best and brightest campus journalists and school paper advisers in the country next week as it announced the conduct of the first-ever online National Schools Press Conference 2021 which will be called the National Conference on Campus Journalism in the 21st Century.

Anchored on the theme “Pahayagang Pangkampus: Kaagapay sa Paghilom at Pagbangon ng Sambayanan,” this year’s NSPC will run from August 8-13, although digital, as the country continues to grapple with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

No competition will be held but the DepEd said the conference will include training-workshops on Documentary film, Mobile Journalism, Online Publication, Development of Instructional Materials on Campus Journalism, and Research on Campus Journalism.

The annual event will also hold training on TV scriptwriting and Broadcasting, Radio Scriptwriting and Broadcasting, Editorial Cartooning, Editorial and Column Writing, Informercial, News and Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Photojournalism, and Campus Journalism Vlog.

Cagayan de Oro City in Misamis Oriental was supposed to take on this year’s hosting rights but has been postponed due to the ongoing health crisis.

Dubbed as the “Olympics of Campus Journalism,” NSPC is being culminated yearly by the DepEd in pursuant to Republic Act no. 7079 also known as the Campus Journalism Act of 1991.

