TRASHION: Guia Moreno shows how to reuse trash in a fashionable way

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Guia Moreno, Cebu City’s candidate in the Miss Philippines Earth 2021 pageant, is taking her advocacy for the preservation of Mother Earth to the next level.

In a recent Instagram post, Moreno shared tips on how to manage trash the fahionable way.

With the help of Cebuano visual artist Francis Solano, the tandem was able to create masterpieces from pollutants that are commonly found in our surroundings.

In her first photo, Moreno is seen standing in the middle of a landfill wearing a dress adorned with rolled plastic that are made to appear like rolled dried leaves.

Her second photo that was taken in a coastal area in Cebu, she is seen with a net adorned with strips of plastic that were cut to look like seaweeds.

Lastly, Moreno is seen wearing a creation that is made of plastics bottles made to look like fish scales.

“Francis Sollano is constantly inspired by the natural environments. His pieces speak volumes of the various living organisms and marine structures such as fish scales, fan corals, sea urchins, and marine tubules. Each piece is made entirely from garbage plastic, manipulated by hand.

Made entirely from repurposed plastic waste, they were collected from factory disposal sections, plastic bottle bins in hotels and malls, and sticker paper from manufacturing plants. Each piece is painstakingly sculpted by hand by the artist to convey environmental messaging that is artistic and creative in fashion,” she wrote as caption to her post.

Although, Moreno fell short in achieving her dream of taking home this year’s Miss Philippines Earth crown, she may have just won the hearts of many with this bold and fashionable move that she did with Cebuano artist Francis Solano. / dcb

RELATED STORIES

COVID-19’s plastic waste pandemic opens door to startups

Philippine artist fights waste by using recycled trash in paintings