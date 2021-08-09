Basilan sweeps Roxas to rule Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders were crowned the inaugural champions of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg after winning Game Two of their best-of-three finals series against the Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards on Monday evening, August 9, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Peace Riders stormed to the crown with relative ease after dumping the Vanguards, 89-70, in Game Two and dominating the Mindanao leg by winning all their games for a league history, 10-0 record.

They now set their sights on the grand finals title against Visayas leg kings, the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City in a best-of-five showdown. The series starts Wednesday, Aug.11.

Chris Bitoon was hailed as the Finals MVP after averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Season MVP Hesed Gabo led Basilan with 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Michael Juico backstopped him with 12 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Bitoon scored 10 points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Roxas starting center Lester Reyes hit the showers at the 3:57 mark of the second period after committing a flagrant foul penalty 2 on Basilan’s Gabo.

Reyes’ departure offset the Vanguards’ rhythm and paint defense.

Before Reyes’ ejection, the Peace Riders were limited to just 16 points in the paint. After he was gone, Basilan pounded the paint with 48 points.

Aside from Reyes, there were other flagrant foul penalty 1s called on Kim Saliddin, Jhong Bondoc, and Raj Elmejrab. James Castro was also called for a technical foul.

Leo Najorda paced the Vanguards with 15 points. Castro added 13 markers and five rebounds but had six turnovers. Jordan Sta. Ana missed the game due to a left knee strain.

Besides the honor of being the Mindanao leg champions, the Peace Riders will also bring home P500,000 courtesy of Chooks-to-Go.

The Vanguards will not go home empty-handed with P100,000. /rcg

The Scores:

Basilan 89 – Gabo 13, Juico 12, Uyloan 10, Bitoon 10, Baloria 10, Balucanag 7, Taganas 6, Mabulac 6, Manalang 6, Collado 5, Latip 3, Bringas 1, Saliddin 0, Hallare 0, Siruma 0.

Roxas 70 – Najorda 15, Castro 13, Camacho 8, Jaime 6, Rifarial 5, Templo 5, Reyes 4, Bondoc 4, Intic 3, Elmejrab 3, Pasia 2, Deles 2, Velasco 0, Casino 0.

Quarterscores: 16-16, 32-34, 67-53, 89-70.

