Jun Mar Fajardo on mom’s passing: ‘Sobrang sakit!!’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jun Mar Fajardo finally breaks his silence on the passing of his mother, Marites Fajardo, last Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Fajardo, a self-confessed “mama’s boy,” took to Instagram how he felt losing his mother.

“I’ve come to realize that nothing in this life prepares us for losing someone we love— NOTHING!! Sobrang sakit!!” said the PBA player.

The IG post showed photos of how he spent nights at home with his parents and just enjoys the simple things in life.

“It’s the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones! Mama, I miss you now and will miss you forever!😭💔 I love you to infinity and beyond! Rest in peace Mama!”

Fajardo also thanked all those who offered prayers and condolences to his family the past few days.

“Thank you all for your prayers and condolences! Appreciate you all!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” he added.

In the comment section of the IG post, his friends from the sporting world and his fans made sure the 6-time PBA MVP felt their love from miles away.

