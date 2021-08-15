Paano sinagot ni Kisses ang pang-Miss Universe question na, ‘What is the essence of being a woman?’

NAGPASAMPOL ang young actress na si Kisses Delavin sa pagsagot sa mga pang-Miss Universe questions na ibinato sa kanya ng ilang eksperto pagdating sa mga beauty pageant.

Game na game na humarap sa isang Q&A session ang dating “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate bilang isa sa mga kandidata ng Miss Universe Philippines 2021. Napanood ito nang live sa isang Facebook page.

Isa nga sa mga natanong kay Kisses ay ang favorite question sa mga beauty pageant — “what is the essence of being a woman.”

“I think the essence of being a woman is that we are multi-dimensional. It’s not anymore that the essence is just being a mother. You can be a mother… an owner of a company, you could be a CEO.

“That is the true essence of being a woman, just being yourself and embracing what you want to achieve. That is the essence of a woman for me.

“Women can be anything nowadays, it’s not that you’re less of a woman because you don’t have a child or things like that. We are multi-dimensional,” ang dire-diretsong sagot ng dalaga na siyang nangunguna ngayon sa mga online challenge ng Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

Sunod na tanong, paano niya ide-define ang “empowered woman,” “I think the definition of an empowered woman is you know who you are, what you can do, what you can offer.

“Knowing who you are and what you can offer, you then give yourself. You’re not afraid to put yourself out there in order to achieve what is God’s purpose for you.

“And it’s definitely reaching out to others who need empowerment. It’s not enough to say, ‘Oh I’m empowered. You need to be able to look at another girl and say, ‘I can and you can do it, too.

“So sa lahat ng girls who are empowered, let’s share the blessings to other girls and guys,” pahayag pa ni Kisses.

Sa isang bahagi ng panayam, sinagot din ng dalaga ang issue tungkol sa pagsali ng mga transgender sa Miss Universe.

Sagot ni Kisses, “A lot of people need to hear this. There are Catholic beliefs and I am from a Catholic family, but also I found that even if you practice religious beliefs, we do not have the right to make other people feel unsafe.

“So I think for me, transwomen should feel safe to join whatever they decide to join. If it’s what you want, go for it. Iwagayway mo ‘yung being who you are,” diin pa niya.

Dagdag pa niya, supporter siya hindi lamang ng LGBTQIA+ community, “We need not to single out LGBTQ, they are still normal people.

“There are so many things other than being LGBTQ+. They are talented. We need to focus on what they can do instead of just focusing that they are LGBTQ+. Because they are so much more than that for me,” aniya pa.

