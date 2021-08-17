21 minors from Lapu-Lapu shelter recover from COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Twenty-one of the 31 minors housed at the Home Care Center for Children in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, have already recovered from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

“Ang katong asymptomatic, gi-clear na sila kay ika-14th day man ron sa ilang quarantine as clinically recovered,” said Annabeth Cuizon the head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Cuizon said that the remaining 10 minors, consisting of 5 boys and 5 girls, were still being quarantined, after still manifesting mild symptoms of the virus, particularly coughing.

They will continue to be isolated for an additional seven days.

Meanwhile, the first two of six personnel from the facility, who got positive for COVID-19, were also declared clinically recovered.

All six personnel who tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic.

Cuizon said that the two personnel are already permitted to go home.

“Pabilin gihapon ang katong upat nga last nga na-declare as positive pero asymptomatic. Naa gihapon sila, padayon pa,” she added.

The facility has a total of 32 house parents, drivers, and staff. /rcg

