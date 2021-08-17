Swab test results back as requirements in Cebu airports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Domestic passengers arriving at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will have to present, once again, proof that they tested negative of COVID-19 as a travel condition.

This developed after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 40, which regulates the entry of all individuals entering Cebu province through all airports.

The EO, signed and issued on August 16, 2021, will take effect this Wednesday, August 18.

The EO states that all passengers, whether for essential or leisure purposes, should show either a negative RT-PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours or a negative antigen test result taken within the last 48 hours.

“If in transit, and the validity of the RT-PCR test result or Rapid Antigen Test Result lapses, concerned persons shall be required to take an Antigen Test upon their arrival in Cebu at the expense of the holder of said test result,” the EO stated.

Garcia also released EO No. 39-A, which ordered drivers and crews of trucks, delivery vans, or other similar vehicles who enter the Province of Cebu carrying essential goods, to also comply with the same requirements.

To recall, the provincial government last February loosened its border controls after they dropped swab test results as travel requirements for all incoming passengers from other provinces.

Most parts of Cebu province remained under ‘General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions’ until August 31.

At least 11 localities of the province, however, were shifted to a stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) after recording a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

What comes next after a swab test?

Mactan-Cebu International Airport expands with 2nd taxiway

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy