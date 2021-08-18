Lapu-Lapu allows leisure biking, jogging with minor restrictions

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will allow leisure biking and jogging outdoors despite extending the city’s modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status until August 31, 2021.

“Bike, yah we allow bike. Wala ra’y problema for as long as they wear face mask kay dili lang sab nato palabihan para dili maburyong atong mga tawo,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Chan said that exercising would help the public in relieving the stress that they’ve experienced due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The mayor, however, said that there are some restrictions that the public should follow.

“Klaro mana atong E.O. nga required sila sa ilang jogging anha ra sa ilang barangay,” he added.

Aside from this, leisure biking and jogging will only be limited to the city’s residents.

The mayor, however, said that those who are using their bicycle as transportation in going to work are exempted from this restriction.

Earlier, the Cebu City Government has prohibited leisure biking and jogging outdoors to prevent the further spread of the virus. /rcg

