Labella to return to work on Aug 19.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is expected to return to his office on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

In a document furnished to the media, Labella has written to the Sangguniang Panglungsod informing them of his plans to return to work.

“I am resuming my functions as Mayor of the City of Cebu starting August 19, 2021,” said the mayor.

The mayor was hospitalized on July 13, 2021, due to a persistent cough that turned out to be pneumonia and has since been on medical leave for more than a month.

In his absence, Vice Mayor Michael Rama took over as acting mayor, while First Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros presided over the City Council.

Labella had already been on medical leave four times this year on separate occasions due to multiple illnesses including sepsis.

It is not yet clear if the mayor will be working from home or from office.

In the past weeks prior to his return, Labella already met with department heads to be informed of the city’s situation especially while it is under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. /rcg

