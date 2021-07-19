Labella extends his medical leave for another week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has extended his medical leave for another week.

Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas said Labella, who was expected back on Monday, July 19, 2021, was advised by his doctor to continue confinement in a hospital.

“Gi-extend niya kay gi-advisan pa man gud siya sa iyang doctor to continue sa sa iyahang confinement sa hospital. So, ni-extend to si mayor ug I think one week man siguro to ang gi-extend,” said Casas.

(He extended his stay in the hospital because he was advised by his doctor to continue his confinement in the hospital. So, the mayor extended it and I think he extended it for one week.)

Lawyer Maru Salvatierra, chief of staff of Labella, also confirmed the extension from July 19 to July 25, 2021.

“He’s still on antibiotics man gud,” said Salvatierra.

(He is still on antibiotics.)

The mayor filed a medical leave last Wednesday, July 14, after he was hospitalized on Tuesday, July 13, due to his “persistent” cough.

In his absence, Vice Mayor Michael Rama will serve as the acting mayor for another week.

This has been the fifth time that Labella went on leave for health-related reasons.

He went on leave in January this year to recover from an ear infection and again filed for three-day leave, and another three-week leave in June to recover from his sepsis.

