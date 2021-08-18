Gazini Ganados feeds stray dogs on National Aspin’s Day

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados posts photos from her random feeding program for stray dogs on National Aspins Day, August 18.

The Cebuana beauty queen shared on her Instagram account photos of the ‘Aspins’ or Asong Pinoy eating some dog food she has fed them.

“Happy National Aspins Day!

Our native street dogs are extremely kind, adorable and im paw-sitive about sharing some love to stray dogs by stacking dog food in the car ready for a random feeding program,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gazini C. J. Ganados (@gazinii)

Aside from her advocacy for elderly care, the 26-year-old beauty queen has a big heart for dogs.

On National Aspin’s Day, Ganados asked her followers to share some love for stray dogs.

“Don’t forget to share some love because you get an op-paw-rtunity every day! Let’s #Pawrty!”

This year’s National Aspin Day was declared by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and is the first such celebration held in the country.

The novelty holiday is created to celebrate the Filipinos’ love for aspins and to change the negative mindset about the native dogs. /rcg