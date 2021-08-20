Retrieval operation for woman found in deep pit in Catmon continues

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Rescue personnel continue the retrieval operation of the body of a woman found in a deep pit in Barangay Tinabyuhan in the town of Catmon, northern Cebu on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

According to Police Corporal Mendel Revello, desk officer of the Catmon Police Station, police personnel, along with the Catmon, Liloan, and Carmen Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (CDRRMO), and Scene of the Crime Operative (SOCO), have resumed their retrieval operation as early as dawn on Friday, August 20, for 20-year-old Judy Ann Colonia, who was believed to be pregnant.

He said retrieval was halted Thursday night since the pit was deep and dark.

Investigator Ben Navales, in a separate interview, said that the area where the body was found is difficult to reach.

“Lisod kaau kung walay oxygen tank ang muadto sa ubos. Unya ngitngit pa gyud kaayo,” he said.

(It’s very difficult to get to the area without an oxygen tank. And it’s very dark.)

Navales said it was the family of the victim who reported to the police the finding of the body in the pit.

According to the investigator, the family sought the help from local healers to find the woman, who has been missing since last Wednesday, August 11.

When they found her, they reported it to the police. Retrieval operation was ordered immediately.

Navales said there isn’t a clear explanation on how the woman ended up there but based on initial investigation, police believe it had something to do with problems within the family.

/bmjo

