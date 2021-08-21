Shabu worth P340K found inside parcel during K9 inspection of Tagbilaran City forwarding firm

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 50 grams of suspected shabu were discovered inside a parcel during a random K9 inspection conducted by PDEA agents at a forwarding company in Barangay Poblacion 2, Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Saturday afternoon, August 21.

Leiah Albiar, the spokesperson of PDEA-7, said that around 3:15 p.m. today, August 21, personnel from PDEA Bohol Unit and the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7) conducted the random K9 inspection in coordination with the forwarding company.

During the inspection, the newly acquired narcotic detection dogs (NDDs) Uno and Hyper showed indications of the possible presence of illegal drugs in one parcel.

The duty personnel immediately opened the parcel in the presence of several witnesses and found a pack of suspected shabu weighing at least 50 grams.

The discovered shabu was placed inside a blue belt bag and has an estimated market value of P340,000.

For now, Albiar said their investigators are trying to establish the identities of the possible sender and consignee of the shabu.

The PDEA-7 has been intensifying its campaign in interdicting the illegal drug trade in the region.

They have also been partnering with different delivery service companies in the region for this campaign.

Albiar recently said that as the drug peddlers try to exploit different ways and avenues in their illegal operations, authorities are also finding ways to cut off this trend and prevent illegal drugs from being distributed in the streets.

