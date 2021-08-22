Cebu Pacific announces flight cancellations from August 21 to 31

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific has announced the cancellations of some of its domestic flights from August 21 to 31 amid the enforcement of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific however said it will continue to operate flights for essential travel during the period covered.

“As such, CEB has canceled some of its domestic flights from August 21 to 31, 2021,” the airline said.

Below is the list of canceled flights:

Cebu Pacific said affected passengers have been informed of the canceled flights.

“They may select their preferred option (unlimited rebooking, 2-year Travel Fund, or Refund), until 30 days from date of departure, through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website,” it added.

Affected passengers who wish to voluntarily postpone their domestic flights and those traveling for non-essential reasons until August 31 may also select their preferred option, from unlimited rebooking or two-year travel fund, up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure.

“This is a developing situation. We’ll continue updating our guests should there be flight changes in the coming days,” Cebu Pacific said.

