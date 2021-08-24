16 more Mandaue City cops test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Sixteen more police personnel from the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) have tested positive for COVID-19, 14 of whom were already vaccinated.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that most of the COVID-positive personnel were asymptomatic while some only manifested mild symptoms.

Villaro said the COVID positive policemen were quarantined at the PNP’s quarantine facility.

The MCPO’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 64 with 48 recoveries.

She said that based on their contact tracing, the personnel did not get the virus at work as none of their officemates tested positive for the virus.

Villaro said right now they are coordinating with the respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams for the RT-PCR tests of all COVID positive police personnel’s families.

With this and the city’s current quarantine status, the MCPO has implemented a skeletal workforce where 50 percent of their personnel are on the field and at the office while the other 50 percent are working from home.

The MCPO has a total of 558 personnel where only 24 are unvaccinated.

“Ang uban ani nila (24) kay mga disqualified pa ba kay gikan na positive dili pa man na pwede, gikan na flu vaccine, gikan na pneumococcal vaccine dili pa sad na pwede, naay waiting for their doctor’s advise,” said Villaro. /rcg

