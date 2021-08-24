Cebu City cops hopeful city will go back to GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City cops are hopeful that the city will return to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) status a few days from now.

As the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) status is extended until August 31, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said there is a big possibility that Cebu City returns to the more relaxed GCQ status after they noted a decrease in COVID-19 cases here.

On August 23, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has recorded 206 new cases in the city which is 32 cases fewer than August 22.

As of Monday, August 23, Cebu City has a total of 4,664 total cases.

Recently, Parilla has also said that the stricter their implementation of the health and safety protocols, the fewer COVID-19 cases are recorded. Because of this trend, he said that they will make sure to be consistent in their efforts.

READ: CCPO exec: The stricter protocol implementation, the lesser the COVID-19 cases

However, he also encouraged the community to also comply with the protocols.

“Atoa lang usang sundon ang atoang executive order kay hapit naman sad ning mahuman kay pila nalang ka adlaw,” Parilla said.

(Let just us follow the Executive Order since we are almost done with this considering that we have only a few days left (before August 31).

READ: Guadalupe residents urged: Please stay at home

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy