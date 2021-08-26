Presidential bid for Bongbong possible in 2022 – Imee Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos is considering running for the presidency in the 2022 polls, his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, said Thursday, August 26, 2021.

“For all intents and purposes, he has his own set-up and he’s running for president at the present time but not officially declared. But he’s walking around with a possibility of a top spot,” Marcos said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

But the senator admitted his brother would be facing a “difficult” challenge in running for the presidency, saying she is not really in favor of him joining the presidential race.

“I don’t,” she said when asked if she would want her brother to vie for the country’s top post.

“The truth, as his manang? As his older sister? I think it’s very, very difficult,” she added.

Tandem with Sara?

According to the senator, her brother remains open to running for another position in 2022.

“Right now, people are saying that he should run for the presidency, others say the vice presidency, there are others who say ‘mag-Senate ka na lang.’ Sa kapatid ko open lang siya. Sabi ko nga sakanya ‘E magpalakas na tayo’,” she said.

In May, a photo of the Marcos’ siblings with presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio fueled speculations that the latter may team up with the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 2022.

“He (Bongbong) would be honored to be the vice president or the tandem partner of Mayor Sara, however, right now, it’s such a mix-up he’s also perfectly happy to run for the Senate,” Marcos said.

“My brother’s quite open,” she added.

