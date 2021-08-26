Dino ‘glad’ with Duterte’s acceptance of nomination to run for VP

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) said he is glad that President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the “clamor of the people to sustain the gains of his leadership in the country.”

Dino made the statement after Duterte accepted the endorsement of his party, Partido Demokratiko – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

Dino, in a statement, said Duterte’s acceptance is a good development as he has seen how dedicated the president worked in the last five years as a president.

Having Duterte as vice president “will ensure the continuity of the programs and projects that his administration started in 2016 where the main objective is to provide happy and comfortable lives to every Filipino,” he said.

Dino also believes that Cebuanos have felt that they are close to the heart of Duterte as proven with the president’s high trust and performance ratings.

“Nakita sad nako nga duol sa kasingkasing ni Presidente ang mga Bisaya and I’m sure that this was felt by the people of the Visayas as can be gleaned from his consistently high trust and performance ratings from the region over the years,” he said.

“We demanded the ‘Duterte’ brand of leadership for the country. I am glad that he accepted the clamor of the people to sustain the gains of his leadership for the country. We supported him in 2016 and delivered a million votes from his supporters in Cebu. We will gladly do it again and this time, we’ll even double the effort and double the support!,” he added.

Dino noted that under the Duterte administration, a lot of projects were implemented in Visayas including those under the Build-Build-Build program, which he said, have not only expanded and improved the infrastructure but also generated jobs for the poor.

He further said that Visayas regions greatly benefited from the administration’s programs, citing that Duterte has also institutionalized socio-economic reforms by giving free education and hospitalization.

