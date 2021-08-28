LOOK: Saturday dawn fire destroys P2.8M worth of properties

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around P2.8 million worth of properties were destroyed by fire that hit the office of an auto shop located at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City, Saturday dawn, August 28.

Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Department said the fire that was reported at 3:45 a.m. was said to have started at the auto shop’s office.

The fire was placed under control at 4:24 a.m.

Security guard Mejio Landrino said he heard an explosion coming from inside the already closed office of the auto shop owned by businessman Deckson Lim.

He then saw smoke coming out from said office.

Below are photos from the fire site:

