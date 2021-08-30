Kim may malaking natutunan: Let’s treat everyday as a special day

ANG ganda ng kuwentong ipinost ni Kim Chiu sa kanyang Instagram account. Actually, the story was shared to her by a friend pero dahil sa ang ganda ng mensahe nito ay minabuti ng “It’s Showtime” host na gawin itong topic sa kanyang IG account.

“A friend of mine shared this to me and might as well share it here,” say ni Kim.

“The mom died recently together with her daughter. The mom had a heart attack, and the daughter was due to covid19. The husband said while he was cleaning his wifes’ closet, he saw the signature bag he gave as his present to his wife and remembered that the wife said she would only use it only on special occasions as far as he remembered she was able to use it twice, one on her birthday and one on her daughter’s birthday. Then he saw the beautiful porcelain collection on the wine cabinet, and the wife told the husband I would wait for a special occasion for me to use this. But that day never came.”

May malaking natutunan si Kim sa kuwento at ito ay ‘wag nang hintayin ang special day para gawin ang isang bagay.

“I realized that nowadays, with everything that is going on right now. Let us not wait for that special day to come. Let’s treat EVERYDAY AS A SPECIAL DAY because we don’t know what will happen tomorrow, the day after, or weeks, months, etc. Life should be an experience we cherish and not a life that we must live by. Don’t save good things for special days anymore. Every day you live is a special day. Let’s not wait for tomorrow, whatever it is that you feel like doing, do it now,” say ng It’s Showtime host.

Oo nga naman. Life is short at sa nangyayari ngayon aywalang kasiguruhan ang mga bagay-bagay.