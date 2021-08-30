Conservative approach needed to sustain Cebu City’s gains vs COVID-19 –OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — While a slowdown of COVID-19 transmission has been observed in Cebu City, an OCTA Research fellow on Monday said a conservative approach should be employed in loosening its restrictions to sustain the gains it already achieved.

“Dahil po sa Delta variant, madali po mag-reverse yung gains. Madali po agad magkaroon ng hawaan,” OCTA Research fellow Dr. Ranjit Rye said in a televised briefing when asked if Cebu City could now relax quarantine restrictions.

(Because of the Delta variant, the gains can be easily reversed. Infections may rise anew.)

“We’re seeing also this phenomenon in other places of the country. Kailangan po ng pasensya, kailangan po medyo conservative ang ating approach para masustain yung gains,” he added.

(We’re also seeing this phenomenon in other places of the country. We should be patient, we should be a little conservative in our approach to be able to sustainthe gains.)

Still, Rye said the best persons to assess Cebu City’s situations are those on the ground.

“Importante po na hindi premature yung pagbukas,” he said. (It’s important that reopening will not be premature.) Rye attributed Cebu City’s improving situation to the successful implementation of quarantine restrictions which was complemented with testing, contact tracing and isolation. Cebu City is under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7 along with Metro Manila. gsg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy