Cebu City expects 10 tombs finished by next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City expects 10 tombs to be finished by next week from an unfinished structure at the Cabantan Cemetery in Barangay Luz.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said that they are continuously building the unfinished tombs as they still cannot begin in the areas the city asked from the Archdiocese of Cebu.

READ: Cebu City asks for space in Catholic cemeteries to build tombs

The City Council just recently gave Mayor Edgardo Labella the authority to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the city government so they can use 140 square meters of each the Cabantan, Calamba, Carreta, and Talamban cemeteries.

READ: Archdiocese of Cebu approves giving tomb space to Cebu City

However, the Archdiocese also needs to review the contracts in its own council as a policy, which has consequently delayed the signing.

Still, Guardo said that the city has to wait because a MOA is necessary for the city to be able to pour funds into the project.

“So ato gibuhat ato nalang gitiwas ang katong wa pa nahuman sa Cabantan with the help of private donors,” said the councilor.

The councilor expects the completion of at least 10 tombs by the next week, the second week of September.

He hopes by then, the Archdiocese will have signed the MOA, so the city can begin with the construction of the four lots in the other cemeteries.

The Cebu City government asked the Archdiocese of Cebu for space in four major Catholic cemeteries in the city to build more tombs as one of the solutions to solve the lack of space in cemeteries for burial, especially with the rise of COVID-19 casualties.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy