Archdiocese of Cebu approves giving tomb space to Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu has given its approval to the request of the Cebu City government to build more tombs in four major cemeteries in the city.

The Archdiocese gave their go signal on Tuesday evening August 24, 2021, and Councilor David Tumulak announced so on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Tumulak said that the city will undertake a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Archdiocese for 140 square meters of tomb space each in the Cabantan, Carreta, Calamba, and Talamban cemeteries.

“Gihatagan na ta nilag go signal. They wanted us to proceed right away. So atong gitawagan si Konsehal (Jerry) Guardo nga sugdan na nato karong adlawa ang pagbuhat sa mga nitso,” said Tumulak.

The project is expected to provide at least 1,160 new tombs for the city residents and an additional 60 more in Cabantan due to an unfinished block there that the city will also complete.

Tumulak said there are private entities that have pledged to provide construction materials for the new tombs.

This will reduce the cost for the city government in building these tombs. The city also plans to utilize materials it already has to avoid spending much on the project.

As for whether only Catholics can be buried in these new tombs, Councilor Tumulak said the new tombs will be for everyone.

“We are one Cebu. It will be for everyone,” said the councilor.

The construction is expected to at least take five weeks to complete. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy