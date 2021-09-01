The magic of Mandaue City’s Green Corridor

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — It was once an area swarming with informal settlers and unsightly garbage.

But with dogged determination by the Mandaue City Government, sitio Mahayag in Barangay Subangdaku near the Mahiga Creek has been transformed into a green corridor.

Before there were about 22 houses on both sides of the creek. Now the place is a favorite spot for joggers and bikers.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the city made sure that the informal settlers were given relocation or financial assistance before they were asked to leave the area.

Encouraged by the huge transformation of the place, Cortes said the city will definitely continue the project.

“Kani’ng ato’ng nasugdan nindot kaayo. Kani kaayuhan gyud ni sa kadaghanan. Makita nato ang transformation sa Mandaue, nindot, ato gyud na padayun,” said Cortes

Cortes said that the green corridor that was completed recently is open to the public.

Michael Flores, one of the barangay tanods assigned in the area, said people could do biking, jogging, walking, and even eat at the area as it has tables but just make sure to clean your mess before leaving.

Other projects under the city’s green corridor master plan were the completed viewing deck located along the Butuanon River in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia and the eco-fence project along the Butuanon river in Barangay Umapad.

The city built the eco-fence in partnership with the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in a bid to protect and rehabilitate the river. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy