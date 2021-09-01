Unbeaten Gabunilas faces unbeaten foe in OPBF title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Gym’s hard-hitting Johnpaul Gabunilas will face an unbeaten foe for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) youth light flyweight title on October 16’s “Engkwentro Dos” co-main event.

The 21-year old Gabunilas of Cebu City is fresh from a sensational technical knockout victory against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Maurino Agum in the “Engkwentro Uno” fight card of the ARQ Boxing Promotions last June in Mandaue City.

The knockout victory earned the young boxer the OPBF title fight against an equally young opponent, Jerome Baloro, who is undefeated at six wins with four knockouts.

This will be Gabunilas’ toughest fight in his young career as he battles the 21-year-old Baloro.

“I’m very happy for the opportunity ug dako kaayo ko ug pasalamat sa Ginuo ug sa akong manager nga si Jason Arquisola ug mam Eva Arquisola labi na sa akong coach Eldo Cortes, Joseph Cortes ug Roger Justin Potot para ani nga fight,” said Gabunilas.

“Challenging gyud ni nga fight but giandam na nako akong nindot nga duwa para ani.”

Baloro, from Bacoor, Cavite won his last two bouts via technical knockout versus Mark Jequinto and Vincent Bautista.

“Naa pud kusog, maayo pud siya mo duwa. Dili ko maka predict kung ma knockout nako siya, pero confident ko sa akong duwa para ani nga fight,”

The main event of “Engkwentro Dos” features Gabunilas’ stablemate April Jay “Astroboy” Abne versus Bienvenido “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas of the Elorde Stable. They will battle for the vacant OPBF silver flyweight title. /rcg

