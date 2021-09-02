Fair weather to prevail over most of PH, with isolated rains due to ITCZ
MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will have fair weather with chances of isolated to scattered rains due to the intertropical convergence zone, the state weather bureau said Thursday, September 2, 2021.
The ITCZ remained the dominant prevailing weather system, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.
“Mayroong mga kalat-kalat na ulan, light to moderate with at times heavy rains. Mag ingat po sila sa posibleng mga pagbaha o landslides,” said weather specialist Benison Estareja.
Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and Sulu will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.
No weather disturbances were so far spotted near the Philippine area of responsibility, Pagasa said.
