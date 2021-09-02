Mandaue conducts firehose mapping in all barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Fire Office (MCFO) has been conducting a firehose mapping in the city’s barangays especially in fire-prone areas and places where firetrucks could not penetrate.

Fire Superintendent Noel Nelson Ababon, MCFO director, said this is done by measuring the length of the needed firehoses to reach fire-prone and interior areas.

Ababon said the program will be very useful whenever there is a firefighting operation and would help them respond faster.

“Gamit kaayo na siya (hose mapping) at least ig abot manggud sa bombero kahibaw sila kung pila ka hose ila i-lay out dili kay inig abot didto kuwang diay manawag napod at least ig abot naa nay marka kahibaw na sila mao na dayun nay inaog nila nga mga hoses nga ilinya nila kung asa ta mag firefighting operation,” said Ababon.

Aside from that, they are also painting their emergency hotline in different areas in the barangays so that residents can call them immediately when there are fire alarms.

“At least kahibaw ato community unsa ato numero kay kadaghan sad gud ron maylang muingun nga dugay ang bombero pero ig pangutana nimo og nanawag ba mo wala kay wala mi kahibaw sa number,” Ababon added.

Ababon said they will conduct the firehose mapping at the city’s 27 barangays but fire-prone barangays will be prioritized.

The most recent fire that occurred in the city happened last August 16, 2021, in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Subangdaku which affected at least 60 families. /rcg

