EOC: No more waiting lines in most hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that further improvements have been observed in the COVID-19 situation in the city in the past few days.

The most noticeable of which is that there are no more lines outside most hospitals in the city including Velez General Hospital, Cebu Doctors Hospital, North General Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, and Miller Hospital.

In Chong Hua Hospital, only one person is waiting for admission and has most likely been admitted by the end of the day with eight people on their waiting list.

Two patients are waiting to be admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) as well, but no long lines can be seen in the holding area.

Councilor Joel Garganera said this would show an improvement in the hospital care utilization of the city which was now at 68 percent.

Yet this is not the only improvement the EOC has seen in the city in the past days as the EOC believed a downtrend of cases is on the way.

“In the past 2 weeks, our active cases monitoring has shown a graph that is declining. Our daily cases have lowered from an average of 300 plus 100 plus cases lately,” said Garganera.

He said that the average newly reported daily deaths had gone down to 6 cases from 12 to 14, and asymptomatic cases were now lower than symptomatic cases by 20 to 25 percent.

At least 12 barangays have zero transmission for the past 10 days, an improvement compared to mid-August when 75 out of 80 barangays reported COVID-19 cases.

Finally, the EOC records showed that the active cases as of September 1, 2021 had already gone down to 2,643. The number differs from that reported by the Department of Health because of the delay in the confirmation of recoveries.

Still, Garganera warned that the city was still counting the deaths left by the August surge with the death toll rising to 277 for that month.

“This is a reminder nga dili ta pwede mokompyansa (that we should not let our guard down). Let us follow the health protocols,” he said.

