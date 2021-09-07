Medellin mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Medellin town mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is now in isolation.

But Mondigo assured his constituents and supporters that he is “fine” as he is only experiencing mild symptoms of the infection because he is already fully vaccinated.

“I will still continue to function as the mayor virtually while on isolation and I am in close coordination with our local officials, barangay officials, the Medellin IATF members, department heads and untiring frontliners,” he said in an advisory which he released Monday night, September 6.

Mondigo said that while he is in isolation, the office of the mayor will also be closed for disinfection.

He is also asking all his close contacts to self-isolate and have themselves tested.

The Medellin mayor said that he has been in isolation since Thursday after his rapid antigen test result showed that he is infected. His test result also prompted him to undergo RT-PCR test, the result of which was released Monday night.

“Tonight, I received news based on swab test result that I am positive of COVID-19 virus,” Mondigo said.

But he said that his test results did not come as a surprise since “I have been working full time and hands on as the Mayor which exposed me to several people which doing the best I can to better serve the community.”

Meanwhile, Mondigo is urging his constituents to also get their COVID-19 jabs for their protection and to continue to observe health and safety protocols while the threat of the infection remains.

“Let us also continue to pray for His divine mercy to end this pandemic as we do our collective share to be vaccinated and obedient to the protocols,” he said. / dcb

