From TV reporter to PBB housemate? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines– “Kini si Jude Torres, ABS-CBN News.”

Remember this extro spiel of Jude Torres, one of ABS-CBN Central Visayas’ TV news reporters?

Well, a year after station was shut down, the bubbly and energetic 29-year-old Torres is now trying his luck to become a housemate in the famous house of Kuya, the Pinoy Big Brother House.

Torres has been a reporter with the TV station for eight years. Since the shutdown, he has ventured into doing some production gigs in Cebu.

Just recently, he surprised everyone with his audition video for PBB season 10 for the PBB adults edition.

“After the shutdown, my life became uncertain. But one thing I am certain of is to follow my dream. Kaya’t nandito ako Kuya para tuparin ko ang pangarap ko na maka pasaok sa iyong bahay,” Torres said in the video.

Check out Torres’ audition video to know how you can show your support for this Talisay-native PBB housemate aspirant.

/bmjo