BOPK still mum on lineup for 2022 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bando-Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) remains mum on its official line-up for the 2022 elections, a few weeks before the filing of the certificate for candidacy on October 1 to 8, 2021.

BOPK’s founder, former Mayor Tomas Osmeña, told CDN Digital that there are other concerns, aside from their political lineup, that need to be addressed at the moment.

“There are other concerns right now,” he said in a text message.

Recently, incumbent Vice Mayor Michael Rama, the leader of Team Barug, already expressed his plans to run as City Mayor in the 2022 elections, raising the question of whether the city’s main opposition party also has plans to put out a candidate or not.

It is not yet clear if Osmeña will run as mayor and revive the Osmeña vs Rama political rivalry, or would choose to run for a congressional seat in the South District, instead.

Reportedly, Osmeña is planning to have South District Congressman Rodrigo Abellanosa run as mayor and Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) president Councilor Franklyn Ong run as vice mayor.

However, no official announcements have been made nor a date set for the party’s release of their official line-up. Osmeña also refused to answer such a query from CDN Digital.

Previously, Ong already said he is open to running for a higher position, possibly as vice mayor of the city, saying that he is determined to serve Cebu City better.

Abellanosa, on the other hand, told CDN Digital that his desire is to serve the Cebuanos in any way he can as he did in the past 27 years.

“With God’s grace on my health and with the blessing of the people, I wish to continue to serve Cebu City in the best ways like I have been doing non-stop in the last 27 years — 8 years as barangay captain, 11 years as councilor, and 8 years as a congressman to date,” he said.

When asked if he is open to running as mayor, Abellanosa said has not decided yet.

“No specific position, though in any capacity, the people deemed me capable,” he added.

Former councilor Mary Ann delos Santos has also been reportedly chosen to run for the North District Congressional seat although this report has not been verified as of this posting.

For council seats, former councilor Sisinio Andales and Alvin Arcilla, and incumbent Councilors Raul Alcoseba and Eugenio Gabuya Jr. may be making a reappearance in the 2022 elections.

For now, the city’s major opposing party appears unsettled four weeks before the filing, but it is expected that they will be announcing their lineup soon.

After all, Osmeña promised that BOPK will be able to provide a full slate of candidates for the 2022 elections.

