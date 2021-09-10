Avicii’s memory is honored with a Google Doodle for his birthday

Tim Bergling, known by his stage name Avicii, was a Swedish DJ, producer, and songwriter who became a catalyst in introducing electronic music into the mainstream Pop genre. Starting with his first album called “Levels” in 2011, he increased in popularity, becoming one of the first electronic artists to rise to the ranks in the Pop charts. With his most well-known hit “Wake Me Up” releasing in 2013, he was able to break grounds as well as break records, performing in hundreds of arenas packed with people.

Being a humanitarian, he even organized a 2012 American tour called “House for Hunger” which donated all its proceeds to food insecurity worldwide.

He won dozens of awards in his time as a musician, getting awards in the Swedish Grammis, the World Music Awards, the MTV Music Awards, and was even nominated for several Grammys.

Unfortunately, he struggled with mental health for years and took his own life in April 2018, at age 28. In 2019, his family founded the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization made to honor Avicii’s life, promote mental health awareness, and remove the stigma attached to suicide.

Let’s celebrate Tim Bergling’s birthday by doing our part and raising awareness on mental health.

