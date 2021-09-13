DepEd extends enrolment until September 30, 2021

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday announced the enrolment period for public schools is extended until September 30.

“Batay po sa napag-usapan ng execom [executive committee] noong nakaraang pagmi-meeting, magpapalabas po tayo ng memorandum na kung saan ang Department of Education ay tatanggap ng enrollees hanggang September 30, 2021,” DepEd Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said during the DepEd’s virtual program on the official opening of school year 2021 to 2022.

(Based on what the executive committee discussed during the last meeting, we will release a memorandum stating that the Department of Education will accept enrolees until September 30, 2021.)

“Umaasa tayo na sa buwang ito ay mas mahihigitan natin yung numero ng enrolment natin noong nakaraang school year 2020 to 2021 dahil nga ngayong September 13 sa pagbubukas ng klase, meron na kaagad tayong 24.6 million enrollees,” he added.

(We expect that this month, we will exceed the number of enrolees for the school year 2020 to 2021 because as we open classes this September 13, we already have 24.6 million enrolees.)

26.2 million students enrolled during the previous school year.

School year 2021 to 2022 would be the second year for Philippine schools to implement distance or blended learning where learning modules, television, radio and the internet are utilized as media of instruction.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy