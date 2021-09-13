NBI-7 releases cartographic sketch of Fernandez’s killer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) released a cartographic sketch of the gunman who killed Lawyer Rex Fernandez in an ambush last August 26, 2021, in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The cartographic sketch was based on the witnesses’ description of the suspect, who, until now, remains unidentified.

Accordingly, based on the information relayed by the NBI-7, the gunman is more or less 30 years old, and stands around 5’4″ to 5’6″ in height. His complexion is brown and has a slim build.

The suspect, who was caught in a security camera shooting Fernandez, was wearing pinkish-red long sleeves and faded denim shorts. He was armed, at that time, with a .45 caliber pistol that he used to kill the victim.

He immediately fled the area with his accomplice who was waiting for him on board a motorcycle.

NBI-7 appeals to the public to help them find the suspect. Informants may reach NBI-7 through 0945 127 8229 or 032-256 3366.

The NBI-7 is conducting a parallel investigation in the killing of Fernandez, adding that they are coordinating with the lawyer’s family.

READ: NBI-7 to help probe killing of lawyer in Cebu City

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Fernandez continues to find more leads as they also recovered security camera footage from the areas nearby that could help identify the suspect.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they are in constant coordination with other agencies in working to find the assailant behind the killing of Fernandez.

He also encourages the public to also call or message their office through 0916 443 9961 and 0998 598 6273 should they have any information that can help in the case.

Recently, the NBI-7 and the CCPO released a clearer image of the suspect grabbed from an enhanced security camera footage they recovered from the area last September 7, 2021.

READ: CCPO, NBI release enhanced image of Fernandez’s killer

The latest investigation from the Cebu City investigators reveals that they are considering personal grudge as a possible motive behind the killing of Fernandez based on the evidence they gathered.

They also believe that there is a big possibility that the victim’s death could be a case of ‘inside job,’ considering that the suspect was waiting for the victim five minutes before the latter’s car passed the area.

