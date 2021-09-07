CCPO, NBI release enhanced image of Fernandez’s killer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) on Tuesday, September 7 released an enhanced image of the killer of lawyer Rex Fernandez in the hopes of receiving information from the public of his possible identity and whereabouts.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said the enhanced image was recovered from the security camera they recovered from the area.

Policemen are appealing to the public not to hesitate to call their office through these hotlines: 09164439961 and 09985986273 if they have any knowledge or tips about the killer.

Parilla said that based on how the suspect gunned down Fernandez on a daring daylight ambush, there is a big possibility that he is from a gun-for-hire group.

Parilla also recently mentioned the possibility that the killing is an ‘inside job’ based on the video where the suspect was seen waiting for the victim five minutes before Fernandez’s car passed by the area.

This means that someone might have informed the suspect of the victim’s activity for the day, Parilla said.

At the same time, the NBI-7 has also released the same photo asking the public to contact them. The agency’s Facebook post also announced that a reward awaits those who can identify the suspect.

The NBI can be reached at these numbers: 09451278229 or 032-2563366.

Authorities assured that information related to the informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.

Authorities here are considering personal grudge as a possible motive behind the killing of Fernandez based on the pieces of evidence they have recovered.

