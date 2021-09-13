Consolacion to launch ‘Bakuna nights’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The local government of Consolacion will launch on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Bakuna nights, a night shift COVID-19 vaccination program for workers, including those who are working in the town.

Bakuna nights will happen from 7 p.m to 10 p.m every Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Consolacion Municipal Covered Court.

Consolacion Mayor Joannes Joyjoy Alegado said that the program will be conducted to give workers who are unable to go to the town’s vaccination centers during daytime because of their work a chance to get vaccinated.

Earlier, the town also launched the Bakunahan sa Barangay, an offsite vaccination program.

‘Bida ang Bakunado’

Meanwhile, to encourage more residents to get vaccinated, Alegado has also created Bida ang Bakunado, an online raffle prize promo that is already in its second week.

About 80 individuals have already won 25 kilos of rice while 10 have won P500 gift checks.

The Mayor said on Friday, September 17, another set of winners will receive the same prizes. There is also a possibly that there will be winners who will receive appliances such as refrigerators.

Alegado strongly urged residents to get vaccinated so that the town could achieve herd immunity.

As of September 10, the town had already administered 68,046 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 28,963 of whom are fully vaccinated and the remaining 39,083 individuals receiving their first dose.

The town should vaccinate at least 103,000 individuals to achieve herd immunity.

/bmjo

