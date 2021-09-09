Consolacion’s Bakunahan sa Barangay launched

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—About 115 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during the launching of Consolacion’s Bakunahan sa Barangay held in Barangay Garing on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Based on the report of the Municipal Health Office, 74 individuals received their first dose while 41 individuals were given their second doses.

On Thursday, the Bakunahan sa Barangay was held in Barangay Casili.

Mayor Joannes Joyjoy Alegado said they implemented the program because they saw a downtrend of vaccinees in their two vaccination sites at the Municipal Covered Court and SM City Consolacion.

Alegado said they saw that there were also residents who have issues in coming to the vaccination sites.

“Kita na ang nipaduol ngadto sa ato’ng mga katawhan, ato’ng gidala ang bakuna ngadto sa tawo nga buot o ganahan magpabakuna, sa barangay Garing ato’ng nakita nga aduna pa gyud ato’ng mga kaigsuunan nga buot magpabakuna apan walay kahigayunan tungod anaa sa layo maong nadugay sila sa pagpabakuna, ug nalipay gayud sila nga natagaan sila sa kahigayunan nga maproktehan ila’ng kaugalingun ug ila’ng pamilya,’ said Alegado.

Garing Barangay Captain Wesley Alimoren, who conducted house to house information vaccination campaign prior to the launching of the program, was thankful that many residents understood the benefits of the vaccine and responded to their invitation despite the doubts and fears.

The town has 21 barangays and targets to vaccinate 103,000 individuals to achieve herd immunity.

As of September 6, the town had already vaccinated 61,062 individuals, 22,950 of whom are fully vaccinated and 38,112 done with their first dose.

The mayor is also once again encouraging residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the severe symptoms of the virus.

This after the town’s first recorded Delta variant case who was vaccinated has fully recovered.

In his Facebook Post, Alegado said only the elderly family member who was unvaccinated died but the rest of her family who are fully vaccinated are all well.

/bmjo

